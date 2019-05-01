jennifer lopez

Talented 12-year-old wants to present Jennifer Lopez with painting during San Jose visit

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An amazing young artist from San Jose is only 12-years-old, but his paintings are far beyond his years.

Hi latest work features Jennifer Lopez.

Tyler Gordon shared a time-lapse video, hoping J. Lo will see it before she comes to San Jose to perform next month.

RELATED: Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post

It's a portrait of Lopez with fiance and baseball great Alex Rodriguez.

"Just finished this painting for Ms. @JLo and Mr. @AROD . I hope I'll be able to present it to her when she comes to my city," tweeted Gordon.

Lopez will be performing at the SAP Center in San Jose June 13.

Gordon is asking people to share and retweet the video in hopes J. Lo will respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan josefloridaconcertsapamazing videojennifer lopezalex rodrigueztimelapseu.s. & worldsharepainting
JENNIFER LOPEZ
EXCLUSIVE: Young Bay Area artist gifts artwork to J. Lo after concert
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez engaged, according to Instagram post
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammys appearance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News