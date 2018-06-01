ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Say hello to my little friend!' Scarface playing in Fresno theaters for 35th anniversary

By Jim Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
This year marks the 35th anniversary of Scarface. For a limited time run on June 10th and June 13th, the film will play in theaters across the country and two locations in Fresno.

Additionally, film fans outside of New York will have the chance to participate in a Tribeca Film Festival retrospective event on the big screen for the first time ever. As part of the 35th-anniversary celebrations, moviegoers are invited to watch the cult classic film followed by the Tribeca Film Festival post-screening conversation, during which Scarface director Brian De Palma, along with actors Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Bauer reunited to discuss the film and its lasting impact.

Screenings will take place at over 200 theatres nationwide and include the following local area theaters:

Regal Fresno Stadium 22 IMAX - 250 Paseo del Centro, Fresno CA 93720

Regal Manchester Stadium 16 - 2055 E Shields Ave, Fresno CA 93726

Tickets for all screenings can be purchased HERE
