Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was recovering Friday morning after undergoing heart surgery at a Los Angeles hospital, a spokesman for the box office legend said.The planned procedure took place Thursday at Cedars-Sinai, where a pulmonic valve was successfully replaced, according to the spokesman, Daniel Ketchell. The original valve was replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997.Schwarzenegger was in stable condition after the surgery, Ketchell said in a statement."We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts," the statement said.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.