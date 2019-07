Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy's Edge opening date announced

JUST ANNOUNCED: We’re opening Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: #GalaxysEdge at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort on Dec. 5 and @Disneyland Resort on Jan. 17! https://t.co/yk9kQB5kXh pic.twitter.com/obi3nAwkgb — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 11, 2019

BURBANK, Calif. -- Mark your calendars, Star Wars fans! Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance now has an official opening date.Disney announced Thursday that the attraction will open on Dec. 5, 2019, in Walt Disney World in Florida and on Jan. 17, 2020, at Disneyland in California.Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is the latest addition to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which opened in May in Disneyland and is set to open at the end of the summer in Walt Disney World. It will be the second attraction in each park; Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is already open in Disneyland.Here's how Disney described the attraction in a blog post: "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren."