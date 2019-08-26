New images of Star Wars immersive hotel at Walt Disney World released at D23 Expo parks presentation

Dubbed "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser," the Walt Disney World hotel was announced at Disney's D23 Expo fan convention earlier this week. Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Products executives shared further details about the attraction during a Sunday morning D23 panel.
Here's how Disney described the experience: "You will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Onboard, you will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and much more. Throughout the journey, you will be invited to delve deeper into your personal adventure by participating in onboard activities, interacting with characters, crew, other passengers you meet, and becoming part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga."
Click here to see all the announcements from Disney's D23 fan expo.
All of the Halcyon's windows have "a view of the galaxy beyond," according to Disney, and the ship also features "hidden spaces deep in the mechanics of the ship - perfect for uncovering secrets...or holding secret meetings."
Guests will get to wield a lightsaber, visit the starcruiser's bridge to learn how the spacecraft operates and participate in other activities during their stay.
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take @WaltDisneyWorld Resort guests to a galaxy far, far away. Details here: https://t.co/Ikqu6zjXzr #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/eXQA7JFXNv— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 25, 2019
Disney likened the attraction to a cruise. Admission is sold in two-night itineraries, so guests all arrive and depart at the same time. The two-night itinerary also includes a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, which will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios park later this month.
Galaxy's Edge is already open in the company's Anaheim, California, theme park.
Disney hasn't shared any details about when the experience is slated to open. At D23, the company also announced a transformation of its Epcot park and a new parade coming to Disneyland in California.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.