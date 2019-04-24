Seeking a forever home: 7 adorable dogs to adopt now in and around Fresno

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.
Baby, terrier mix
Baby is a female terrier mix staying at Animal Rescue of Fresno.
Baby is here to make friends -- she's happy to keep company with children, dogs and cats. She has all of her shots, and she's been spayed.
From Baby's caretaker:
Baby's family was no longer able to take care of her. So they found a place where she and her daughter Cinnamon could spend their days safe while waiting for a family. Baby loves to ride in the car and she loves playing with kids. They told us she is good with cats. She is paper trained and knows a few words that she understands. She knows the following words, "Sit, Stay, Down ". Here at ARF we have seen her be a little shy and reserved, but she has bloomed into a loving friendly dog.
Orbit, terrier mix
Orbit is a female terrier mix currently residing at Animal Rescue of Fresno.
Orbit plays well with others -- she gets along well with other dogs. She has all of her shots, and she's been spayed. She has work to do on house training etiquette.
From Orbit's caretaker:
Any time we look at Orbit she brightens our day with her smile. She can turn a bad day into a good day. She would be the perfect addition to any family looking for a bubbly fun going dog. She would be ideal for apartments because she is small. Orbit is the kind of girl who appreciates sitting in your lap watching anything you watch. She promises not to talk until the commercials come on. Currently she spends most of her days day dreaming of her forever family.
Willow, terrier and Cairn terrier mix
Willow is a female terrier mix being cared for at Animal Rescue of Fresno.
Willow is the life of the party -- she loves other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's been spayed. She has work to do on house training etiquette.
From Willow's caretaker:
Meet Willow she is about 3 to 4 years old sweet girl. She likes to cuddle she wants to be in bed or when you or watch TV. Willow just wants to be your favorite girl she is looking for her forever home she is ready to go with you now! She likes to take some walks on cool nights and she enjoys hanging out in the LaZy Boy with you. If you think you can offer her a fantastic forever home please complete an application for this amazing girl she will not last long.
Diesel, pit bull terrier mix
Diesel is a male pit bull terrier mix staying at Animal Compassion Team of California.
Diesel is a social animal -- he's happy to keep company with other dogs. His vaccinations aren't up to date quite yet, but he's been neutered. He still needs some guidance on proper house training.
From Diesel's caretaker:
Hi, I'm Diesel and my foster mom says I'm such a kind hearted and gentle dog. Aren't I so handsome? I'm such a big squishy potato. I'm happy to be alive as I was rescued from a bad hoarding case. I may be shy at first but warm up quickly and don't have a mean bone in my body that my foster mom has seen. I am good with other dogs and just want to give gentle kisses and cuddles. I'm about 40-50 pounds now and am 6 months old. My foster mom is guessing me to be 70-80 pounds when full grown!
Dolly, chihuahua
Dolly is a female chihuahua dog being cared for at Animal Compassion Team of California.
Dolly gets along well with other dogs. Her vaccinations aren't up to date quite yet, but she's been spayed. She has work to do on house training etiquette.
No cats, please: Dolly is looking for a cat-free forever home.
From Dolly's caretaker:
Hi, I'm Dolly! My foster mom says I am sweet as pie and excited for my forever home! I'm a 5-7 pound Chihuahua who was rescued from a bad hoarding situation. I am happy to be alive and well and am now ready for a fresh start at life! I may be shy at first but warm up! My foster mom hasn't seen a mean bone in my body though. I'm great with all dogs and love to give gentle kisses and to cuddle. I use potty pads and am mostly house trained with going potty outside!
Kacey, German shepherd
Kacey is a female German shepherd dog being cared for at Animal Compassion Team of California.
Her vaccinations aren't up to date quite yet, and she hasn't been spayed yet. She's still working on getting house trained.
Contact Animal Compassion Team of California for information about Kacey's compatibility with kids and other pets.
Bambi, dachshund and chihuahua mix
Bambi is a female dachshund and chihuahua mix staying at Valley Animal Center.
She is already vaccinated, and she's been spayed. She's still working on getting house trained.
There's no information on Bambi's profile about how she does with children or other animals, so it's worth asking Valley Animal Center directly.
