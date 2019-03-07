entertainment

Sensory friendly showings of 'Captain Marvel,' 'Wonder Park' to be featured at Fresno theater

Regal Cinemas is introducing the "My Way Matinee" program, a sensory-friendly movie-going experience that will feature lower sounds and brighter lights in the theaters.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People with special needs will be able to watch two highly anticipated films this weekend in a different kind of setting.

Movie guests of all ages are invited to enjoy special screenings of "Captain Marvel" and "Wonder Park" at select Regal theaters, including the Regal Edwards Theater in Fresno.

Captain Marvel shows on Saturday, March 9, and is followed by Wonder Park on Saturday, March 23.

Both screenings begin at 10:30 a.m. for the exclusive ticket price of $6.50.
