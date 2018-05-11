Shaver Lake buzzing with 'Marvel'-ous excitement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3462625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Boat footage of the Captain Marvel set at Lake Shaver

Shaver Lake is buzzing with 'Marvel'-ous excitement. The mountain community is serving as a backdrop in the upcoming movie "Captain Marvel: Open World." Tucked along McDonalds Cove production is underway on Marvel's latest multi-million dollar movie project."I think it's pretty awesome. something local like that doesn't come up to this area too often, and the lake is beautiful so why not it's a perfect place to shoot," said Justin Bourchard.Security on the movie set is an impenetrable as Captain America's shield. The area is only accessible by boat.It appears to be some sort of spacecraft or military plane wreck along the Shaver Lake shore. But one thing for certain is this area could soon become a tourist attraction for visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the latest Marvel universe."It's the buzz of the town right now," said John Wright, owner of Pub N Grub.According to him, business is booming since the crew behind the film showed up about a week ago."They got two sets of construction crews up here right now, sworn to secrecy. We don't know where it's at exactly, we have ideas but with those 40 guys up here its been real good. But we do hear Samuel L Jackson will be here next week, but I don't know," said Wright.Captain Marvel stars Oscar winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Law and tells the story of a female super hero's struggle to save earth from a galactic war during the 1990's."This character is similar to Wonder Woman, more like Superman, she's a pretty tough character," said Dave Allread of Heroes Comics in Fresno.He's eager to see how Marvel adapts the comic book to the big screen."I think they picked this character because she's a strong female character. They haven't done a solo movie like that, and it'll draw a new audience in and she's pretty cool too," said Allread."Captain Marvel: Open World" is expected to begin filming Monday in Shaver. The film's release date is set for March 2019.