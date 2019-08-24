Arts & Entertainment

Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer

In this Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, Eddie Money sings the national anthem before an NCAA college basketball game between Kansas and Missouri in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer. The singer known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight" says his fate is in "God's hands."

Money's comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series "Real Money." The full episode airs Sept. 12.



In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money said it hit him "really, really hard."

He's had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityhollywoodmusic newsu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight at east central Fresno gas station ends in deadly stabbing
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites
Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Clovis
Pair of armed robbers arrested in Visalia
Woman's emotional plea for answers to find her brother's killer
Firefighters douse Clovis apartment fire, $100,000 in damages reported
Show More
Fresno Alorica employees receive notice saying 'operations will cease'
FUSD trustee questions program offering students access to reproductive care
Andy Hall named as new Fresno Police Chief
What a Fresno woman is going through after suffering from West Nile Virus
Joseph Ward denied request to represent himself in court
More TOP STORIES News