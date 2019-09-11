Arts & Entertainment

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to star in Broadway play together

NEW YORK -- In a case of art imitating life, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are taking their relationship to the Great White Way.

The married couple will appear together in the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite."

The play, which will be directed by the couples' good friend, John Benjamin Hickey, will open in February in Boston.

Then it will begin previews in March and open officially in April for a 17-week run at the Hudson Theatre.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citymanhattanbroadway
