Take a sneak peek at the new Tomorrowland entrance in Disneyland to be completed in 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Visitors of Disneyland Resort may have noticed some areas have been closed off as a number of enhancements are currently underway.

The latest of these efforts include a new entrance for Tomorrowland in Disneyland. The new look will be completed in 2020 but new renderings are giving Disney fans a sneak peek.

The new entrance will feature wider pathways to improve access for guests, flanked with Space Age-inspired spires that are an homage to past Tomorrowland entrances.

"Tomorrowland has always represented a feeling of optimism. (Imagineer) John Hench originally designed the land with this notion of being wide open to innovative ideas and technology. When we started looking at the different Tomorrowland entrances through the years, both the 1955 and 1967 versions had a very optimistic appeal which resonated with us," said Disney Imagineer Kim Irvine in a statement.

