The rapper was performing at the Bottle Rock Napa Valley Music Festival on Saturday. Snoop Dogg, hip-hop singer Warren G and "Top Chef" winner Michael Voltaggio were seen on stage making the world's largest gin and juice that was certified by Guinness.
The crew filled a vessel that stood five feet tall and three feet wide with 180 bottles of gin, according to the Mercury News. The juice was donated by Whole Foods.
Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice" was produced by Dr. Dre in 1993. The song was a part of the artist's multi-platinum album "Doggystyle." "Gin and Juice" peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100.