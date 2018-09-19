ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini console with pre-loaded games

Sony Playstation releasing mini version of its original console

It's game on for fans of the throwback PlayStation.

Sony is releasing a mini console called PlayStation classic that will come loaded with 20 games, including Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4 and more.

The new device is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation system, the company says.

It retails for $99.99 and will go on sale Dec. 3, 25 years after the original debuted.
