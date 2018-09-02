Spotify offering perk for college students

Spotify has a perk for college student subscribers.
The streaming company is offering them access to its on-demand video service for free.
That gives students access to Hulu and Showtime for just $5 a month.
If purchased separately, these products would add up to nearly $30.
In order to get the deal, students have to be enrolled in an accredited Title IX college or university.
They also have to sign up directly with Spotify.
