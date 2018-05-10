Hollywood Boulevard has turned into a landing strip for Thursday's world premiere of the latest film in the Star Wars franchise, "Solo: A Star Wars Story."Fans have been camped out for days as the red carpet receives its final touches before the premiere."Every time a new one comes out, you keep hoping it'll rival the ones we fell in love with many, many years ago," said Linda Swisher of Carlsbad, who has camped out since Sunday.Fans have had company while camping. A replica of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon, was built for the premiere.RELATED:"Solo" is the 10th Star Wars film, and is a prequel to the original Star Wars trilogy that traces the origin of Harrison Ford's famed Han Solo character before he becomes the iconic maverick.Alden Ehrenreich plays the younger Solo in the standalone flick. He is joined by actors Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Donald Glover, who portrays Lando Calrissian from the original trilogy.The premiere will be shown in three Hollywood theaters: the Dolby, El Capitan, and TCL Chinese."Solo: A Star Wars Story" is rated PG-13 and opens nationwide May 25.