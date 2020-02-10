Oscars

Stars celebrate Oscars at after parties all over Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars may be over, but the party just got started as dozens of winners and other celebrities headed out to the various parties all over Los Angeles.

One of those parties includes the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

As well as the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California.

Several celebrities have already been spotted at these events including, Mindy Kaling, Leslie Mann, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jon Hamm, and Olivia Wilde to name a few.

