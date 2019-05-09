Student filmmakers to have their work screened at Visalia Fox Theatre for annual festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Student filmmakers will be in the spotlight this week in the Central Valley's largest student film competition.
The annual Slick Rock Student Film Festival takes place Friday at the Visalia Fox Theatre.
This year, the festival received more than 500 film entries from 60 Valley middle schools and high schools.
Students in the six counties of Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, and Tulare were eligible to compete.
Films receiving a "Premiere Cut" designation will be screened from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend the screenings and the awards ceremony at no cost.
For more information click here.
ABC30 is a proud sponsor.
