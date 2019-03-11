Arts & Entertainment

New York City subway riders hold impromptu dance party after Robyn concert

EMBED <>More Videos

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of fans held an impromptu dance party of the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

NEW YORK -- These New York City subway riders were not dancing on their own!

After Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn headlined Madison Square Garden Friday, hundreds of concert-goers poured onto the 34th Street-Penn Station subway platform.

Suddenly, the fans broke into song and dance. Video posted to social media captured passionate renditions of "Call Your Girlfriend" and "Dancing on My Own."

"This is what music is ABOUT," a Twitter user tweeted in response to one video.

Robyn responded to fans on social media, saying she was "overwhelmed" by the display.

"I can't believe the love in this subway station. Thank you New York," she said.

Robyn's concert was a part of her nationwide "Honey" tour.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citysingingsubway
TOP STORIES
Police body camera video shows violent confrontation during arrest of Fresno man
FAX bus knocks out PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno
Police: Fla. woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs
Recall of some Chef Boyardee microwaveable meals
Good Samaritan finds 4 of 11 stolen goats in Selma
Los Banos police investigating deadly crash on Highway 152
Show More
Man with hand tucked inside pants attempts to lure teen into bushes
Jetliner crashes in Ethiopia, killing 157 from 35 countries
Vandal shatters store window in the Tower District
Babe Ruth's last surviving daughter dies at 102
USC student killed in off-campus robbery attempt
More TOP STORIES News