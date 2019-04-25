celebrity babies

Tamron Hall gives birth to first child, posts Instagram photo of 'Moses & Mama'

LOS ANGELES -- Tamron Hall has welcomed her first child, a boy named Moses.

The future talk show host shared the big news on Instagram with a sweet snap of her and the newborn.



Hall wrote: "Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."

The 48-year-old TV personality will be hosting a syndicated talk show that will air on the ABC-Owned Televisions Stations beginning September 9, she previously announced.

Hall waited until she was 32 weeks pregnant in early March to share the good news, writing, "There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles."

Tamron Hall's new talk show will premiere on ABC-owned stations on September 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiesentertainmentbabypregnancyu.s. & world
CELEBRITY BABIES
Father's Day: Sweet celebrity dad quotes
Kim Kardashian West reveals new baby's name
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
Celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News