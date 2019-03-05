celebrity babies

Tamron Hall pregnant with 1st baby at 48

EMBED <>More Videos

Tamron Hall talks about new show coming to WCIU in Chicago.

LOS ANGELES -- Tamron Hall is having a baby and getting her own talk show.

The former NBC "Today" show anchor and host tweeted Monday that she's pregnant. She wrote that she was "in a safe place at 32 weeks" to share her joy.

Hall writes that she and husband Steven Greener "are beyond excited."

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International announced that the 48-year-old's syndicated talk show "Tamron Hall" will premiere Sept. 9. Executive producer Bill Geddie says Hall has the experience to "talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together."

Hall tweeted "when one door closes...another one opens."

Hall left NBC and MSNBC in 2017.

Tamron Hall's new talk show will premiere on ABC-owned stations on September 9.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiesentertainmentbabypregnancyus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY BABIES
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
Carrie Underwood welcomes second son
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
Baby's hair draws Instagram fame
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2019
Suspect in $1 million Apple Store heists appears in Fresno court
Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 180
Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno to get new bishop
206 measles cases in 11 states already in 2019, CDC reports
Man accidentally shoots himself in the penis: Police
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Show More
Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2020
Fourth tornado to hit this year launched trampoline onto a roof
Young woman found dead in Tulare County orchard
Suspected DUI driver crashes into water pipe
CHP increase patrols on Hwy 180 following 7-vehicle crash
More TOP STORIES News