Arts & Entertainment

Taylor Swift sends pizza to fans camping out for Good Morning America concert

NEW YORK -- Fans camping out overnight for a Taylor Swift concert received quite a surprise - free pizza, courtesy of the superstar singer herself.

Swift had the pizzas delivered after seeing a photo of about 200 fans on the FIfth Avenue sidewalk. They were waiting to be first in line for her Thursday morning concert in Central Park on Good Morning America.

Swift's father Scott and her management team hand-delivered 30 pizza pies and water to the fans.

Scott Swift took selfies and passed out exclusive guitar picks to promote her upcoming 7th album, "Lover," which will be released Friday.

As of Thursday morning, fans had stuck it out through a rain storm but were still excited and couldn't wait for Swift to perform.

You can watch the concert Thursday on Good Morning America.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citytaylor swiftpizzagood morning america
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
What could have helped control the northeast Fresno fire
Standoff turns into fire at motel in west central Fresno
Man behind series of fast-food robberies and carjacking in Fresno identified
Classic car theft solved, investigation connects to burglary spree
Downtown Fresno business may be fined for using barbed wire
2-year-old girl drowns in pool in Tulare
Show More
Joseph Ward's phone was off during alleged sexual assault: Officer
Three men arrested in connection to theft of classic car in Clovis
Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
Wanted parolee arrested while working out at Planet Fitness in Clovis
Serial robber accused of carjacking, robbing fast-food restaurants in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News