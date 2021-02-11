taylor swift

Taylor Swift to drop newly recorded 'Love Story' at midnight; New version of 'Fearless' coming soon

Swift broke the news on 'Good Morning America'
NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift has a surprise for the world -- again.

The 10-time Grammy winner is dropping a new re-recorded version of her song "Love Story" at midnight Friday eastern time.

She also told "Good Morning America" Thursday that she has re-recorded her entire "Fearless" album. The new re-recorded version has 26 songs on it because she is including "from the vault songs" that almost made the original album but didn't.

"I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it," Swift explained. "The full picture."

SEE ALSO: Taylor Swift 'folklore' concert film drops on Disney+
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the trailer for "folklore: the long pond studio sessions," Taylor Swift's concert film coming to Disney+ on Nov. 25.



"Fearless," the most awarded country album of all time, was first released in November 2008 and earned Swift her first Grammy win for Album of the Year.

The re-recorded album will be coming out "soon," Swift said.

In November, Swift spoke out against music executive Scooter Braun for reportedly selling her master recordings without her knowledge.

"It's a shame to know that I will now be unable to help grow the future of these past works and it pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating," she wrote.



The pop star is getting a reputation for keeping (and later spilling) secrets. This announcement comes months after Swift dropped two surprise albums: "Folklore" in July and its "sister record" "Evermore" in December.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttaylor swiftmusic newsgood morning americaotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TAYLOR SWIFT
Taylor Swift to drop another 2020 album at midnight
Taylor Swift on the quarantine secret only a few knew about
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
'Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert' airs tonight on ABC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley family grieves mom of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim
Some CVS pharmacies taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments
More CA teens being sold dangerous pills laced with fentanyl
Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old was making child porn
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after crashing car in Fresno Co.
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Merced Police arrest 14-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing man
Show More
Fresno seniors provided free meals, groceries every week
Fewer first-time freshman are enrolling in college amid COVID-19
Sierra Forest officials conduct prescribed fire operations 6 months after Creek Fire
Restaurants prep for busy Valentine's Day weekend with outdoor dining
2 killed in southwest Fresno crash, road closed for investigation
More TOP STORIES News