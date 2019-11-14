Arts & Entertainment

Teresa Giudice speaks out on Good Morning America about husband Joe

NEW YORK -- In an ABC News exclusive, Teresa Giudice is talking for the first time about reuniting overseas with her husband Joe, who was deported.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke with Paula Faris for Thursday morning's edition of Good Morning America.

"Is he at peace, does Joe seem like he's at peace?" Paula asked.

"He said he cried, after we left he cried the whole day, he said. Just missing his daughters, he said he was so sad," said Teresa.

The couple has four daughters. They vacationed together in Italy.

Though Joe Giudice opposes his deportation, he asked a court to allow him to relocate to Italy during the fight.

Giudice and Teresa pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

Joe Giudice has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term. A judge ruled that he would be deported upon completion of his sentence.

Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.

You can the entire interview Thursday morning on Good Morning America beginning at 7 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentteresa giudicereal housewives
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after Madera County crash, officers say he's 'lucky to be alive'
Bakersfield man arrested 11 years after double murder
91-year-old Clovis woman scammed out of $70,000 by man posing as her son
Fresno man robs Lyft driver at gunpoint, holds woman hostage
Security guard arrested for using excessive force during citizen's arrest
Madera Police looking for owner of dogs that mauled man to death
Fresno Unified holding hiring event at McLane High School
Show More
Government hiring census takers in the Central Valley
Animation shows deadly FAX bus collision from driver's perspective
Ex-TV correspondent accused of asking 9-year-old for sexually suggestive pics
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
More TOP STORIES News