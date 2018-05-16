ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Terrorism concerns arise as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nuptials near

EMBED </>More Videos

As the Royal Wedding gets closer, concerns arise over possible terrorist attacks that could happen.

By David Ono
LONDON --
As the Royal Wedding gets closer, concerns arise over possible terrorist attacks that could happen.

Five terrorist attacks plagued London, making 2017 a brutal year for the city. Just outside the castle in Windsor, there are constant reminders of heavy security as armed officers and bomb sniffing dogs patrol the area.

"Since 2016, there have now been 45 separate attacks across several European countries," said Andrew Parker, MI5 director general.

MI5, Britain's counterintelligence and security agency, said it has stopped a number of terror plots.

"In the UK alone since the Westminster attack in March last year, with the police we've thwarted a further 12 Islamist terror plots. Twelve occasions where we have good reason to believe a terrorist attack would otherwise have taken place in our country. That brings the total number of disrupted attacks in the UK since 2013 to 25," Parker said.

As many as 100,000 people could line streets outside of the castle on Saturday, with road closures, police barriers, license plate recognition systems and snipers just being part of the event.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsafetyterror threatterrorismterror attacklondonMeghan Markleprince harryRoyal Weddingu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News