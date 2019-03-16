world record

Texas man has more video games than anyone on earth

EMBED <>More Videos

Richmond man has more video games than any one on the planet

RICHMOND, Texas -- Antonio Romero Monteiro has more video games than you.

Correction: He has more video games than any one person has on this entire planet.

The Richmond man's 20,193 video games comprise the world's largest video game collection, as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records.

He says his collection includes games of almost every type, whether it's from his childhood, or from overseas, or even collectors items. He claims one in particular is worth between $500 and $700.

"I have some games that were only released in the Japanese market," he pointed out.

His collection is so massive, it's obvious he can't play them all.

"There are many, many unopened games," Monteiro said.
"So, you bought games just to buy games so you can play them," we asked.

"As part of the collection, yes," he said.

Before you wonder, yes, he's married to a "very patient, loving wife."

His life's work was certified just this past Monday.

"I was at work, in the middle of a meeting, and all of a sudden, I started jumping up and down," he remembered.
In order to verify the number of games, Guinness World Records sent two people to count the games. There are so many, it took them one week to count them all.

As for the expense of the whole scrounge, he believes he's spent hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But he doesn't always pay full price for the whole lot. Tune in to ABC13 Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. to see how he's saving money to keep the collection going.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvideo gameworld record
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD RECORD
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
NASA's parachute for Mars mission sets world record
'Live' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder
Teen to attempt solo around the world flight
TOP STORIES
Fresno police make one of their biggest drug busts in history
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Man in stolen vehicle, rams police car, leads officers on chase
Man shot outside of 7-11 in Merced
Body found in Minnesota matches missing 2-year-old girl
Town calls California 'Flintstone House' a public nuisance, sues owner
Australian senator hit with egg after blaming Muslims for mosque attack
Show More
1 dead in Riverside after small plane crashes
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
Tulare Union junior recognized by Marines
Student helps bus driver having medical condition
Bear cubs found near Tahoe may have been poached
More TOP STORIES News