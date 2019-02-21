ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 3 best dramas screening around Visalia this week

Image: Green Book/TMDb

By Hoodline
Looking for a stirring story? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Visalia.

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, and relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," while Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out noted, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."

The film scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. The film also took home three Golden Globes, most notably Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture.

Get a piece of the action at Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

With a Tomatometer Score of 72 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "Cold Pursuit' works as intended."

It's playing at Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "Actor Rami Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."

The music flick scored five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Get a piece of the action at Regal Visalia Stadium 10 (120 S. Bridge St.) through Saturday, Feb. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
