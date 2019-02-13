The 3 best movies screening in Clovis this week

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worthwhile? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Clovis.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

BlacKkKlansman



Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

With a 96 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has been a must-watch since its release on Aug. 10, with a consensus that, "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."

The movie is one of eight films up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards; it earned a total of six nods, including Best Director for auteur Spike Lee.

Interested? It's playing at UA Clovis Movies 8 (2301 Villa Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Smallfoot



A bright young yeti finds something he thought didn't exist--a human. News of this "smallfoot" throws the simple yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village.

With a critical approval rating of 76 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Smallfoot" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes that, "'Smallfoot' offers a colorful distraction that should keep younger viewers entertained -- and a story whose message might even resonate with older audiences."

Get a piece of the action at UA Clovis Movies 8 (2301 Villa Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid all the success and excess.

With a critical approval rating of 61 percent and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" has pleased the viewing public. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

The movie is up for five Oscars, including Best Picture, at this year's Academy Awards.

Interested? It's playing at UA Clovis Movies 8 (2301 Villa Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
