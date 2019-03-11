The 4 best adventure movies screening around Visalia this week

Here are the best adventure films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December.
ReelViews' James Berardinelli said, "The movie works in large part because of the depth of Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other Transformers movies," while David Fear of Rolling Stone noted, "Imagine if John Hughes made a Transformers movie. Or: Think E.T., but with auto parts."
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 92 percent and an Audience Score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has become a favorite since its release on Feb. 22.
"So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," according to David Sims of the Atlantic, while the New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.' "
A Dog's Way Home
A Dog's Way Home chronicles the heartwarming adventure of Bella, a dog who embarks on an epic 400-mile journey home after she is separated from her beloved human.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "A Dog's Way Home" is well worth a watch.
"Heartwarming, mildly funny and occasionally thrilling without ever being anything more than just fine," noted Chris Nashawaty of Entertainment Weekly, while RogerEbert.com's Tomris Laffly said, "A good dog movie with its heart in the right place."
Alita: Battle Angel
When Alita awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido, a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past.
With a Tomatometer Score of 60 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Alita: Battle Angel" is well worth a watch.
Slate's Sam Adams said, "It's goofy as hell and borderline inexcusable at times, but it's also kind of glorious," and Jamaica Gleaner's Damian Levy said, "There are times when the film feels like a very strange fever dream, but one that makes sense as you endure it."
