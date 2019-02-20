The 4 best movies screening around Clovis this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in August of 2018. Slate's Lawrence Ware said, "The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same," while Oliver Jones of the Observer called it "A kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America." The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release in December of 2018. "The movie works in large part because of the depth of Steinfeld's performance. We haven't seen such a well-realized character in any of the other 'Transformers' movies," according to James Berardinelli of ReelViews, while Rolling Stone's David Fear said, "Imagine if John Hughes made a 'Transformers' movie. Or: Think 'E.T.', but with auto parts."
Smallfoot
A bright young yeti finds something he thought didn't exist--a human. News of this "smallfoot" throws the simple yeti community into an uproar over what else might be out there in the big world beyond their snowy village.
With a Tomatometer Score of 76 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Smallfoot" is well worth a watch. "Beneath the easy slapstick, there's a timely moral too: Don't fear the unknown, embrace it. Just try not to squish it," noted Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly, while the Detroit News' Adam Graham said, " 'Smallfoot' satisfyingly operates on multiple levels and is much deeper than it appears to be."
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. NPR's Bob Mondello said, "As for Freddie Mercury, is this his real life? Is this just fantasy -- not sure that really matters either. When Rami Malek's strutting like a peacock, this movie is a decently amusing escape from reality," and the New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "Rami Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channelling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
