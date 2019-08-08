Arts & Entertainment

'The Art of Racing in the Rain' celebrates people's love for dogs

In the new movie "The Art of Racing in the Rain," Milo Ventimiglia plays a race car driver who adopts a dog he names Enzo after legendary car maker Enzo Ferrari. Amanda Seyfried co-stars in the film, which takes place over several years. No matter what's going on, Enzo is always there for his humans. This emotional story is told from the dog's perspective.

"It just kind of all ties together, this perfect mix of love and hope and the hard times and everything you just experience in life," said Ventimiglia.

"You go through the extremes on both ends, that's the whole point," said Seyfried. "It has everything you want, I want, to see in a movie."

The film is about life - and sometimes life is difficult and messy, joyous and sad.

"I think the heart of the film is still very present--what was in the book," said Ventimiglia. "There was just a bit of magic that was happening on set and I think that shows on screen."

"The Art of Racing in the Rain" is rated PG and is in theaters Friday, Aug. 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdogsmovie
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno man arrested after police find several guns during probation check
Two teens arrested after leading police on chase in northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified Board of Trustees votes unanimously to censure trustee Terry Slatic
Fresno County landlord accused of turning off tenant's utilities
4 dead, 2 injured in series of Orange County stabbings
Plywood sheet pierces car windshield on Highway 41 in Madera County
Concealed weapons holders should 'exercise' rights, Tulare Co. Sheriff says
Show More
Once connected to 9-year-old's murder, Fresno man facing life in prison for Irvine crime
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Actor Danny Trejo helps save child in car crash
ICE agents arrest 680 in largest raids in at least 10 years
Fresno family tries to forgive 3 killers to honor father's loving legacy
More TOP STORIES News