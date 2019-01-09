NEW YORK --Does Colton find love as The Bachelor? Time will tell, but in the meantime he says, "I'm exactly where I need to be at this point in my life."
Okay then, let's focus on his journey. We just saw him meet 30 amazingly beautiful and accomplished women on Monday night's premiere. Colton said that he was focused on the chemistry and connection.
"You could come in with the most extravagant entrance as long as you just owned who you were and owned that entrance even if you fell on your face, I was there for it," he said.
Some of the ladies wasted zero time and brought up his virginity in their very first meeting and he said it wasn't off-putting to him at all.
"I like a little playful back and forth," Colton said. "And I thought all of them were within that ballpark."
He said he had no game plan heading into the first night. He just wanted to be present and live in the moment. In some cases, that led to kissing!
One thing is for sure, he's having fun watching the episodes play out because he hadn't gotten to see the women interact with each other in the house until airtime.
This coming week, we'll see Colton go on his first group dates and one-on-ones. He said he had control over who he asked and the activities they did.
"It all comes down to connection and chemistry," Colton said again in talking about what he looks for on these dates.
Who will get his next batch of roses? You'll have to tune in this Monday night at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
