The best deals on fun and games the whole family can enjoy in Clovis this week

Impact Archery. | Photo: Colleen W./Yelp

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From an indoor playground for younger kids to discount practice time at an indoor archery range, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

48% Off Indoor Playground Visits





The Jungle Party House is an indoor-outdoor play area with a jungle gym, bounce house, arts and crafts tables and karaoke. Kids of up to 14 are welcome up to three times for as long as they like with this deal. The Jungle Party House also boasts pool, air-hockey, and foosball tables and a sweets bar.

When: Open play is Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 1050 Shaw Ave., Suite 1019, Clovis
Price: $15 (48 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 48% Off Archery Session with Rental Bows





Impact Archery, an archery shop and indoor range, is offering up to 48% off two hours of its range time (prices vary according to number of participants and day selected.)

The shop provides bows and gear for practicing hunting or target shooting on recurve, compound, or long bows in one of its 20-yard climate-controlled lanes.

Where: 1621 Railroad Ave., Clovis
Price: $27 for two hours for two, Tuesday-Friday (48 percent discount off regular price); for other deals, see link below
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 62% Off Scavenger Challenge from Zombie Scavengers





Clovis's Zombie Scavengers challenge is a smartphone-driven digital scavenger hunt in which participants play the role of survivors of a zombie apocalypse, who must find shelter and supplies while avoiding zombie attacks.

The game pits teams against each other and/or against the zombies, while a guide oversees the players' progress.

Where: 601 Bullard Ave., Downtown Clovis
Price: $15 for one team, $29 for two, $39 for three (62 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
