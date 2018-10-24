ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best deals on physical activities for the whole family can enjoy in Fresno this week

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Want to get out of the house and get some exercise?

From a self-defense studio to a fencing academy, there's plenty of opportunities for learning and fun through physical activities. Read on for a rundown of deals available this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

75% Off at Aikido of Fresno





The Fresno School of Self-Defense is offering a $75 voucher, good for one month of instruction in aikido, for $19. Aikido is a Japanese grappling-focused martial art that aims to teach students how to defend themselves while causing minimal injury to their opponents.

Kids age four and up are able to take the classes, which meet Monday and Wednesday from 4:30-5 (for ages 4-7) and 5-5:45 (ages 8-12).

Where: 3333 W. Sussex Way, Fresno High-Roeding
Price: $19 (75 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 47% Off Adventure Walk from Wacky Walks





This smartphone-based digital scavenger hunt and 2-hour walking tour of Fresno has participants find sites throughout the city, answering questions and performing tasks at checkpoints. Deals for two, four and six players are available.

Where: 1100 Van Ness Ave., Central Fresno
Price: $21 (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

63% Off Introductory Fencing Course at Fresno Fencing Academy



Photo: Fresno Fencing Academy/Yelp

At the Fresno Fencing Academy, students new to fencing can take a three-week introductory course for $28. The head coach, Vladimir Ostatnigrosh, is a former Soviet and Ukrainian champion fencer. Kids age seven and older may participate.

The Fresno Fencing Academy provides instruction in the three Olympic fencing weapons (foil, epee, and saber) and its students compete at local, regional and national tournaments.

Where: 5717 N. First St., Hoover
Price: $28 (63 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineFresno
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Genie Francis on her big return to 'General Hospital'
Britney Spears' hit '...Baby One More Time' turns 20
Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City
18-year-old pleads no contest to hit-and-run that killed Gavin Gladding
Cutler business owner writes another $10,000 check to Orosi High
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Red Sox beat Dodgers 8-4 at Fenway in World Series opener
Man sets home on fire after using blowtorch to kill spiders
Eight California players match 5 of 6 numbers in $1.6B Mega Millions drawing
Hurricane Willa weakens to tropical depression, still brings rain
Show More
21 businesses burglarized, at least $45,000 stolen in Fresno County
Woman who reported racist Facebook message may have stopped a school shooting: Police
New criminal case may answer social media questions about Clovis principal Gavin Gladding
"Evidence does not support verdict" in Greyhound bus crash case
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
More News