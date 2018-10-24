The best deals on physical activities for the whole family can enjoy in Fresno this week

75% Off at Aikido of Fresno

Want to get out of the house and get some exercise?From a self-defense studio to a fencing academy, there's plenty of opportunities for learning and fun through physical activities. Read on for a rundown of deals available this week.---The Fresno School of Self-Defense is offering a $75 voucher, good for one month of instruction in aikido, for $19. Aikido is a Japanese grappling-focused martial art that aims to teach students how to defend themselves while causing minimal injury to their opponents.Kids age four and up are able to take the classes, which meet Monday and Wednesday from 4:30-5 (for ages 4-7) and 5-5:45 (ages 8-12).3333 W. Sussex Way, Fresno High-Roeding$19 (75 percent discount off regular price)This smartphone-based digital scavenger hunt and 2-hour walking tour of Fresno has participants find sites throughout the city, answering questions and performing tasks at checkpoints. Deals for two, four and six players are available.1100 Van Ness Ave., Central Fresno$21 (47 percent discount off regular price)At the Fresno Fencing Academy, students new to fencing can take a three-week introductory course for $28. The head coach, Vladimir Ostatnigrosh, is a former Soviet and Ukrainian champion fencer. Kids age seven and older may participate.The Fresno Fencing Academy provides instruction in the three Olympic fencing weapons (foil, epee, and saber) and its students compete at local, regional and national tournaments.5717 N. First St., Hoover$28 (63 percent discount off regular price)