television

'The Conners' renewed for second season on ABC

BURBANK, Calif. -- The Conners aren't going anywhere.

ABC announced this week that it has renewed "The Conners," this season's number one new comedy, for a second season. The show delivered a 5-year high in its timeslot during its 11-episode first season, according to the network.

"The Conners" stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Ames McNamara. It follows the Conner family as they deal with parenthood, divorce, dating, aging and financial pressures in working-class America.

"We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a news release. "This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionhollywoodabc
TELEVISION
Brother at center of Jussie Smollett case competes in Chicago boxing match
'Pretty Little Liars' spin-off 'The Perfectionists debuts with mystery, murder
'Pain and anger' around 'Empire' in recent weeks after Smollett story, Lee Daniels says
Kristoff St. John cause of death released by coroner
TOP STORIES
Mueller report finds no evidence of Trump collusion with Russia
Greyhound bus driver arrested for DUI after crash on Highway 99
Deadly Sunday stabbing at central Fresno apartment complex
Deadly shooting victim drove a mile away from scene of the crime
Deputies: One person dead in Fresno County homicide, investigation underway
Thousands flock to Downtown Fresno for FresYes Fest
All lanes reopened on I-5 Grapevine, several injured in pileup crash
Show More
Valley man helps veterans receive special proclamation
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
Pregnant woman killed, 11-year-old stepdaughter critical after hit-and-run crash
Suspected DUI driver leads Madera police on high-speed chase
Deputies searching for burglary suspects caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News