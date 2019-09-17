Valley production company to release 'The Gallows Act II' in October

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley production company is getting ready to release their movie, "The Gallows Act II."
The film is a sequel to the popular film "The Gallows" that was released in 2015
Travis Cluff and Chris Lofing with Tremendum Pictures are excited to finally release the sequel.
"It's great to think we have a franchise it's pretty incredible," Cluff said.
The movie is centered around a character named Auna Rue. She is a teenage vlogger and aspiring actress who logs onto a sinister website. She is soon trapped in the malevolent world of a curse stage play, "The Gallows."
After performing a passage from the play, her tiny online fan base, she instantly achieves the stardom she seeks as well as a twisted challenge from a deadly spirit, The Hangman.
"The sequel also expands "The Gallows" universe a little bit, it involves more characters. It's a little bit of a bigger scope," Lofing said. "It's not just a small group of kids in their high school. It's a little bit bigger than that. Once you see the film you will get a sense of what I'm talking about."
The movie is shot a little differently than the first one.
"It's better for us because it was shot cinematically. It wasn't found footage," Cluff said. "The first movie was found footage or first-person camera viewer but the second movie is not. It's not a regular movie. So people who aren't fans of the shaky cam kind of look and feel will enjoy this one because it's more traditional".
People will also notice some of their filming locations.
"People will see the San Joaquin College of Law, the Mercedes Edwards Theater in Clovis," Cluff explained. "People will see the airplane gas station in Caruthers, people will see lots of different places. Some they might not recognize but there are plenty of them that are front and center and will see and recognize."
Cluff and Lofing said it's important for them to continue filming in the Central Valley.
"There's a lot of talented people here and I think a lot of untapped potentials, in terms of film, acting, and entertainment in general," Lofing said. "I think a lot of people who stick around here do so because they have families, they love the schools, they love the community. It's not as big and bustling as LA."
The budget for the sequel wasn't much more than the first movie, which was right around $100,000.
The filmmakers plan on holding a special event at Maya Cinemas before the actual release.
People can buy tickets to watch the movie by clicking here.
If you are interested in staying up-to-date with Tremendum Pictures or becoming an extra in a movie you can sign up to be an insider here.
Valley production company to release 'The Gallows Act II' in October
ENTERTAINMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News