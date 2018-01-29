'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour' adds Fresno and Bakersfield dates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Tickets for the added dates go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 31st at 9 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
As part of 100 new tour dates announced on Monday, Kevin Hart has added events for both the Save Mart Center in Fresno and the Robobank Arena in Bakersfield. The performances will be on Friday, May 11th and Saturday, May 12th respectively.
Hart's last 'What Now' tour sold out venues all over the world, including the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, according to Live Nation.
In 2017, Hart's memoir 'I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons' was a New York Times Bestseller for 10 consecutive weeks. Also in 2017, Hart voiced the title character in 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' and appeared in the reboot of the classic film 'Jumanji' alongside Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.