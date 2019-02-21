ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77

EMBED </>More Videos

Peter Tork from the Monkees dies at 77 - Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30pm on February 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Howard)

Peter Tork, the bassist for The Monkees, has died at age 77.

Tork's death was announced on his official Facebook page The REAL Peter Tork on Thursday.

"It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world," the post read. "As we have mentioned in the past, the PTFB team is made up of Peter's friends, family and colleagues -- we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately."



"We want to thank each and every one of you for your love, dedication and support of our 'boss.' Having you in our world has meant so very much to all of us. Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share. We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude," the post read.

Tork was also known as the jokester on the band's popular 1960s TV series.

A cause of death has not been revealed yet.

The Monkees, which also included band members Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones, are known for their hits like "Daydream Believer" and "I'm a Believer."

The band tweeted a video of Tork with the caption, "@TorkTweet has passed peacefully at the age of 77. We'll be remembering him throughout the day" and asked fans to share their favorite memories.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsentertainmentmusicobituary
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
CHP shuts down I-5 over the Grapevine due to snow
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Video shows man punch own attorney after sentencing
Oakland teachers hold rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Show More
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Low snow levels cause dangerous conditions for traveling truckers
More News