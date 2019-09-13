ABC premieres

'The Office' star Kate Flannery talks preps for premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- It's getting down to the wire before the big premiere of "Dancing with the Stars!" No one knows that more than the stars, including Kate Flannery, who you might know best as "Meredith" from "The Office."

She took some time to speak about her training so far and her mystery pro dance partner.

In fact, there are a lot of mysteries heading into premiere night.

Flannery said that she is not allowed to reveal who her pro partner is, the style of her first dance, the song used for her first dance, or any details about her costume!

If we want to find that out, we'll just have to watch with the rest of America.

However, she'll have her boyfriend, his children, good friend, and even a co-star from "The Office" cheering her on.

As far as the competition goes, she thinks that James Van Der Beek of "Dawson's Creek" may be the one to beat.

CHECK OUT THE ENTIRE CAST HERE

Don't miss the premiere of season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday, September 16th at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdancingabc primetimeabcdancing with the starsabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
ABC PREMIERES
First look at the new fall season on ABC
'Reef Break' explores Poppy Montgomery's alter ego
Jeannie Mai on how 'Holey Moley' does mini-golf in a big way
Roselyn Sanchez talks about juicy drama on 'Grand Hotel'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Fresno man rescues fisherman stranded on sunken boat in frigid waters
Fake pills laced with deadly levels of fentanyl becoming common in Valley
California could require parents' OK for social media access
Big rent hikes are about to be illegal in California
START HERE: Felicity Huffman sentencing, PG&E $11 billion settlement
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Show More
Visalia DUI hit-and-run suspect has dangerous past
Sanders: 'We are going to cancel all student debt in this country'
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
Many business owners oppose new California employment bill
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
More TOP STORIES News