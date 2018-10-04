ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The three hottest events in Fresno this week

Fresno Regional Sports Complex. | Photo: Ritchie T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this weekend? From a charity dinner to a country music festival, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

---

Toast to the Children


Central California Adoption Services is holding its annual "Toast to the Children" fundraising evening on Friday at the Falls Event Center. The nonprofit, secular (formerly Catholic) adoption agency connects and provides support to birth parents and prospective adoptive families.

At the fundraiser, attendees will enjoy hors d'ouevres, wine and craft beer, along with live music by the Hella Fitzgerald jazz and party band.

When: Friday, October 5, 6-9 p.m.
Where: The Falls Event Center, Fresno, 4105 W. Figarden Drive
Admission: $65
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chief Keef Live in Fresno!!





Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef will perform live on Friday at the Azteca Theater. Known for singles like "I Don't Like" and "Sosa," as well as for ongoing legal troubles, the rapper popularized the musical subgenre of drill.

When: Friday, October 5, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: Azteca Theater, 838 F St.
Admission: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Boots In The Park - Fresno





On Sunday afternoon at the Regional Sports Complex, Billy Currington ("Good Directions," "People Are Crazy," "Pretty Good At Drinkin' Beer") will headline a country music festival also including Locash, The Wild Feathers and Brown & Gray.

Food and beverages will be available on-site, and outside food and drink is prohibited.

When: Sunday, October 7, 12-9 p.m.
Where: Regional Sports Complex, 1707 W. Jensen Ave.
Admission: $39 (GENERAL ADMISSION); $89 (VIP ADMISSION)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
