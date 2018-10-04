The three hottest events in Fresno this week

Chief Keef Live in Fresno!!

Boots In The Park - Fresno

Looking for something to do this weekend? From a charity dinner to a country music festival, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---Toast to the ChildrenCentral California Adoption Services is holding its annual "Toast to the Children" fundraising evening on Friday at the Falls Event Center. The nonprofit, secular (formerly Catholic) adoption agency connects and provides support to birth parents and prospective adoptive families.At the fundraiser, attendees will enjoy hors d'ouevres, wine and craft beer, along with live music by the Hella Fitzgerald jazz and party band.Friday, October 5, 6-9 p.m.The Falls Event Center, Fresno, 4105 W. Figarden Drive$65Chicago-based rapper Chief Keef will perform live on Friday at the Azteca Theater. Known for singles like "I Don't Like" and "Sosa," as well as for ongoing legal troubles, the rapper popularized the musical subgenre of drill.Friday, October 5, 7-11:30 p.m.Azteca Theater, 838 F St.$30On Sunday afternoon at the Regional Sports Complex, Billy Currington ("Good Directions," "People Are Crazy," "Pretty Good At Drinkin' Beer") will headline a country music festival also including Locash, The Wild Feathers and Brown & Gray.Food and beverages will be available on-site, and outside food and drink is prohibited.Sunday, October 7, 12-9 p.m.Regional Sports Complex, 1707 W. Jensen Ave.$39 (GENERAL ADMISSION); $89 (VIP ADMISSION)