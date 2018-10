The top 5 events for a fun-filled weekend in Fresno

Try your hand at hand block printing

Thinking about your weekend plans already? Perfect.Our friends at Eventbrite have tipped us off on some of the most exciting events coming up this weekend in and around town. From a scavenger hunt through downtown Fresno to the annual rodeo parade through Old Town Clovis, here's what's in store.Learn how to customize anything your heart desires with hand block printing techniques. Mixed media artist and printmaker Adrianna Sorondo will help attendees create one-of-a-kind hand block stamps, then use those stamps to decorate anything--from tea towels to greeting cards.Friday 4/27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Root, 1424 Fulton St., Fresno$65Spend your Saturday racing around town with Puzzling Adventures. You and your team will enjoy an outdoor experience that combines elements from scavenger hunts, self-guided tours and concepts from the television show "The Amazing Race."Saturday 4/28, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.950 N St., Fresno$15Animal lovers: grab a fork and head down to Applebee's on West Shaw Avenue to support the Central California SPCA. The shelter is hosting a pancake breakfast to raise funds to support its spay and neuter programs for local cats and dogs. The feast includes pancakes with syrup, eggs, sausage, crispy red potatoes and a beverage.8-10 a.m.Applebee's, 3604 W Shaw Ave., Fresno$10The annual spring rodeo returns to Clovis this weekend for its 104th run, and you're invited to enjoy all of Saturday's parade festivities in comfort at 356 Tavern. For $25, you'll enjoy a meal, a drink and a VIP view from the restaurant's front porch.10 a.m.- noon356 Tavern, 356 Pollasky Ave., Clovis$25The wine club at Sam's Italian Deli reunites this Saturday afternoon to sample some of spring's newest arrivals. Wine director D'Arcy Barrett plans to uncork a variety of highly rated, freshly imported Italian reds, plus five new Napa Valley releases.Saturday 4/28, 2-4 p.m.Sam's Italian Deli, 2415 N First St., Fresno$35; spend $60 or more on wine and receive $10 backBuy tickets