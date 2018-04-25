ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The top 5 events for a fun-filled weekend in Fresno

Photo: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Thinking about your weekend plans already? Perfect.

Our friends at Eventbrite have tipped us off on some of the most exciting events coming up this weekend in and around town. From a scavenger hunt through downtown Fresno to the annual rodeo parade through Old Town Clovis, here's what's in store.

Try your hand at hand block printing



Photo: Eventbrite

Learn how to customize anything your heart desires with hand block printing techniques. Mixed media artist and printmaker Adrianna Sorondo will help attendees create one-of-a-kind hand block stamps, then use those stamps to decorate anything--from tea towels to greeting cards.

Time: Friday 4/27, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The location: Root, 1424 Fulton St., Fresno

The price: $65

Buy tickets

Follow the clues



Photo: Eventbrite

Spend your Saturday racing around town with Puzzling Adventures. You and your team will enjoy an outdoor experience that combines elements from scavenger hunts, self-guided tours and concepts from the television show "The Amazing Race."

Time: Saturday 4/28, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

The location: 950 N St., Fresno
The price: $15

Buy tickets

Down flapjacks for furballs



Photo: Gabriel Gurrola/Unsplash

Animal lovers: grab a fork and head down to Applebee's on West Shaw Avenue to support the Central California SPCA. The shelter is hosting a pancake breakfast to raise funds to support its spay and neuter programs for local cats and dogs. The feast includes pancakes with syrup, eggs, sausage, crispy red potatoes and a beverage.

Time: 8-10 a.m.

The location: Applebee's, 3604 W Shaw Ave., Fresno

The price: $10

Buy tickets

Cheer on the rodeo parade



Photo: Clovis Rodeo

The annual spring rodeo returns to Clovis this weekend for its 104th run, and you're invited to enjoy all of Saturday's parade festivities in comfort at 356 Tavern. For $25, you'll enjoy a meal, a drink and a VIP view from the restaurant's front porch.
Time: 10 a.m.- noon

The location: 356 Tavern, 356 Pollasky Ave., Clovis

The price: $25

Buy tickets

Sip the season's freshest varietals



Photo: Eventbrite

The wine club at Sam's Italian Deli reunites this Saturday afternoon to sample some of spring's newest arrivals. Wine director D'Arcy Barrett plans to uncork a variety of highly rated, freshly imported Italian reds, plus five new Napa Valley releases.

Time: Saturday 4/28, 2-4 p.m.

The location: Sam's Italian Deli, 2415 N First St., Fresno

The price: $35; spend $60 or more on wine and receive $10 back

Buy tickets
