Dig This! The Vegas experience that lets you drive bulldozers and excavators

LAS VEGAS -- Not too far off the Las Vegas Strip, there is an adult sandbox experience that lets you drive and operate bulldozers and excavators. It's called Dig This!

You get to customize your experience by choosing which machine you want use. Choices include a fully climate-controlled Caterpillar D5K Track-Type Bulldozer, Caterpillar 3I5CL Hydraulic Excavator, Skid Steer, or Mini Excavator.

Then after some training, you are coached through a series of activities that let you dig up the earth.

Dig This! has activities for all age groups. For more information, go to digthisvegas.com
