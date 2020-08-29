Chadwick Boseman death: Celebrities remember 'Black Panther' star

The shocking news was made public on the actor's Twitter page.
Boseman lost his battle with stage 4 colon cancer after a four-year fight.
Celebrities from the sports, entertainment and the political world flooded social media with reaction to the shocking news.
We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes,— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 29, 2020
Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020
Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020
It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission! ❤ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RwPO7qgPD— St. Jude (@StJude) September 12, 2018
Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020
Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/NaNC5GKuut— Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020
A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020
1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer. An wonderful actor & a truly nice man. R.IP. condolences to his family— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 29, 2020
All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
God of our silent tears! A brillant & talented actor, gone to soon. @chadwickboseman you leave this earth w/a beautiful body of work. When you graced our screens you brought the dignity & grace we could all be proud of. My prayers are with your loving family. RIP my dear son CTD— Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) August 29, 2020
The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020
Rest in Heaven 👑 https://t.co/3kDVUvdjEY— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 29, 2020
What a gentle gifted SOUL. Showing us all that Greatness in between surgeries and chemo. The courage, the strength, the Power it takes to do that. This is what Dignity looks like. https://t.co/U3OOnJVS42— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman brought history to life on the silver screen, from Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.— Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) August 29, 2020
As Black Panther, he was also a superhero to many.
And despite his 4 year long battle with cancer, he kept fighting and he kept inspiring. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/f0Tc8ByaXj
We never know what people are enduring. Humans...we are wonders.— Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 29, 2020
Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle. #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/YDLOLHxop6
May god bless you and carry you home @chadwickboseman. We lost one of the greats today. His legacy will live on forever in his beloved films and in the heart of everyone who loved him. pic.twitter.com/uKFuWUOaHX— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 29, 2020
I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020
This is so incredibly sad. Rest in Power and in Peace Chadwick. 💔 https://t.co/iTQ8bibj3T— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) August 29, 2020
I’m floored by this news, Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP https://t.co/N9HtKuuMIg— Ice Cube (@icecube) August 29, 2020
The quote we used in our lineup graphic was from "42" where Chadwick Boseman portrayed Jackie Robinson:— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 29, 2020
"Maybe tomorrow, we'll all wear 42, so nobody could tell us apart."
RIP, Chadwick. pic.twitter.com/H2esjCNbql
I'm beyond saddened by the news of @ChadwickBoseman's passing.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 29, 2020
In iconic roles from the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he showed limitless talent & commitment. His performances touched our lives and imaginations.
He will never stop inspiring us. https://t.co/bDZWeq79bd
Boseman died on a day that Major League Baseball was celebrating Jackie Robinson day. "His transcendent performance in '42' will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie's story to audiences for generations to come," the league wrote in a tweet.
His T'Challa character was first introduced to the blockbuster Marvel movies in 2016s "Captain America: Civil War," and his "Wakanda Forever" salute reverberated around the world after the release of "Black Panther" two years ago.
The film's vision of Afrofuturism and the technologically advanced civilization of Wakanda resonated with audiences, some of whom wore African attire to showings and helped propel "Black Panther" to more than $1.3 billion in global box office. It is the only Marvel Studios film to receive a best picture Oscar nomination.
The character was last seen standing silently dressed in a black suit at Tony Stark's funeral in last year's "Avengers: Endgame." A "Black Panther" sequel had been announced, and was one of the studio's most anticipated upcoming films.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.