Tiffany Haddish listens as 'Kids Say The Darndest Things'

Comedian Tiffany Haddish is re-launching a hit series from a previous generation this weekend called "Kids Say The Darndest Things."

She's sitting down with children all across the country to get their take on random topics, often with hilarious results, and the show makes great use of her special talent to make us laugh.

Fame came when she took a "Girls Trip" and taught "Night School," and I know from experience that few people are as funny on a red carpet.

"This is a success dress, Baby," she told me back in January of 2018. "I only dress for success."

When Karey Burke took the helm as head of ABC Entertainment, the top executive put Haddish at the top of her wish list -- then made that wish come true.

Kids were showing the star how the skip rope in Harlem recently, and she told our crew, "We're going to different cities all over the country."

At every stop, Haddish listens as "Kids Say The Darndest Things.

"I felt it's important for kids to have a voice, and they should be heard," she said. "I remember being a kid and being told, 'You should be seen and not heard,' and I don't think that's right. Kids should be heard and they should be seen."

The show plays to her strength and takes advantage of her ability to improvise, and kids seem to bring out the best in her.

"It's been really fun interacting with them," she said. "It's like interacting with my friends, you know? They're just little people."

Haddish is as funny in real life as she is on screen.

"Kids Say The Darndest Things" premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
