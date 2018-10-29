Tiffany Haddish to bring stand-up tour #SheReady to Fresno in March

Comedian Tiffany Haddish has announced a stand-up tour, and she is bringing her act to Fresno.She will perform at the "Warnors Center" in Downtown Fresno on Saturday, March 2.The 2019 trek is named #SheReady after her most common catchphrase.Haddish has been a working actress and comedian for more than a decade.This year she's appeared in three movies, including the Kevin Hart film "Night School."She'll star alongside Whoopi Goldberg in the upcoming comedy "Nobody's Fool" which will be released on Nov. 2.Haddish's tour will launch in Miami on New Year's Eve then head to the west coast.