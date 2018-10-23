ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Titanic replica to retrace path of original when it sets sail in 2022

EMBED </>More Videos

Titanic II to launch in 2022

A replica of the ill-fated Titanic ocean liner will set sail in 2022, according to USA Today.

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer publicized his idea of recreating the infamous ship as far back as 2012. However, a financial dispute delayed the project, according to USA Today.

With the dispute settled, construction on the Titanic II is underway.

Palmer said his replica ship will look nearly identical to the original. He said it will also trace the same route from Southampton to New York City.

Passengers will even be given period-authentic clothing to enhance the experience.

Titanic II will differ from the original in that it will feature safety and convenience upgrades made in the century since the Titanic's maiden journey.



In that 1912 journey, the "unsinkable" ship hit an iceberg and sank, killing at least 1,500 people.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttitanicoceanstravel
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kid wins Halloween with epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
'Disney Night' takes over the ballroom on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Canadian haunted house posts pictures of frightened visitors
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland Fire crews battling intense flames from 5-alarm fire engulfing apartment complex
Dangerous Cat 4 Hurricane Willa closing in on Mexico coast
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
Ex-boyfriend killed University of Utah student, police say
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Man accused of groping: Trump 'says it's OK to grab women'
Fresno PD investigate after fight leads to one dead in Northeast Fresno mobile home
Law enforcement sees spike in auto-pedestrian accidents, issues stern warning
Show More
East Orosi families discuss plans to connect to clean water for the first time in a decade
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
EXCLUSIVE: Fifth student reported abuse by Mendota Unified principal
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Supporters of Measure P claim City of Fresno left out wording in ballot description
More News