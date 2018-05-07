ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TLC to perform at Tachi Palace

Tionne "T-Boz Watkins" and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC (Tionne "T-Boz Watkins" and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
With hits including "Waterfalls," "No Scrubs," and "Unpretty" TLC is one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

Tickets are on sale now for the Grammy Award-winning group TLC on June 7th at Tachi Palace.

TLC has sold more than 65 million albums since they originally formed in 1990. During the 90's they had 10 top-10 hits, including four number one singles; "Creep," Waterfalls," No Scrubs," and "Unpretty."

Following the death of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 2002, TLC has continued as a duo with Tionne "T-Boz Watkins" and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. They released a new self-titled album in 2017.

Tickets are available at www.tachipalace.com or at the Tachi Palace Hotel Gift Shop.
