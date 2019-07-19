Arts & Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' movie trailer released

Do you feel the need? The need for speed? Well get ready because another "Top Gun" movie is in the works!

The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit movie is ready to fly, releasing its movie trailer Friday.

The new film seems to embrace the original's fondness for shirtless beach outings, singing and motorcycle rides in a bomber jacket and aviator glasses.

Watch the trailer:

Actor Tom Cruise said all the flying in the trailer is real and that the new movie is a love letter to aviation.

It also welcomes new cast members Jon Hamm and Miles Teller.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is currently in production and hits theaters June 26, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovietrailerstom cruise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News