Travel from Fresno to Denver on the cheap

Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Fresno and Denver, at least according to travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Denver to get you started.
Cheapest Denver flights
The cheapest flights between Fresno and Denver are if you leave on December 2 and return from Colorado on December 4. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $108.
There are also deals to be had in November. If you fly out of Fresno on November 29 and return from Denver on December 2, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $184 roundtrip.
Top Denver hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Denver's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.
The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center (650 15th St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center. Rooms are currently set at $76/night.
Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Colorado Convention Center, the United States Mint, as well as the Denver Art Museum.
The Four Seasons Hotel Denver (1111 14th St.)
A pricer alternative is The Four Seasons Hotel Denver. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $235/night.
Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Denver Performing Arts Center, the 16th Street Mall, as well as the United States Mint. Additional attractions include the Pepsi Center.
Local restaurant picks
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Denver has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Snooze an A.M. Eatery (1701 Wynkoop St.)
A popular dining destination is Snooze an A.M. Eatery, with 4.7 stars from 72 reviews.
"This restaurant is one to write home about. Suggestions: The Blueberry Danish Pancakes, "Freaky Friday" Pancakes and of course "The Orange Snoozious" (21+)," wrote reviewer Mikayla.
Root Down (1600 W. 33rd Ave.)
Also worth considering is Root Down.
"This is one of the best restaurants in Denver, " wrote Jeff. "I keep going back and am continuously amazed at the food and the service. You are treated like family in a way cool environment (a converted gas station)."
Sushi Den (1487 S. Pearl St.)
Finally, there's Sushi Den.
Sushi Den has been regarded as one of the premiere sushi and Japanese restaurants in the United States since 1985.
"Fantastic sushi all the way up here in the Rocky Mountains, " wrote Adam."Just remember to get there early! There is a wait for a reason."
What to see and do in Denver
Not sure what to do in Denver, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
City Park Jazz (City Park)
The top-rated visitor attraction in Denver, according to Skyscanner, is City Park Jazz.
Williams & Graham (3160 Tejon St.)
Williams & Graham is another popular destination.
"This is one of Denver's premier yet lesser known mixology bars, maybe the only one, " wrote visitor Matthew. "It's set up like a speakeasy. When you first walk in you're in a tiny library, with bookshelves to the ceiling and a host. When it's time for you to proceed, the bookshelves open up and you enter into a very nice bar."
Coors Field (2001 Blake St.)
Finally, consider checking out Coors Field.
Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. Located in Denver, the venue is named after Coors Brewing Company also based in Colorado. The first official baseball game played at Coors Field was on April 26, 1995 when the Rockies played the New York Mets. The Rockies won that game.
