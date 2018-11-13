Travel from Fresno to Vancouver on the cheap

The bustling west coast seaport, located in British Columbia, is one of Canada's densest, most ethnically diverse cities. The city is surrounded by mountains and boasts thriving art, theatre and music scenes, not to mention a delicious food scene closely tied to the regions bountiful seafood offerings.
Flights
The cheapest flights between Fresno and Vancouver are if you leave on January 30 and return from Canada on February 1. Alaska Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $250.
There are also deals to be had earlier in January. If you fly out of Fresno on January 11 and return from Vancouver on January 14, Alaska Airlines can get you there and back for $260 roundtrip.
Hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Vancouver's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Rosewood Hotel Georgia (801 W. Georgia St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Rosewood Hotel Georgia. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $292.
The La Grande Residence (845 Burrard St.)
There's also the 4.7-star rated The La Grande Residence at the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver, which has rooms for $140/night.
The Sutton Place is a luxury hotel located in the center of Vancouvers shopping district and a few blocks away from the Vancouver Art Gallery.
The St. Regis Hotel (602 Dunsmuir St.)
A third option is The St. Regis Hotel. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $156/night.
The St. Regis is a 65-room boutique hotel located across the street from the Skytrain, one block away from the Pacific Centre Mall, and a short walk from Robson Street and the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Restaurants
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Vancouver has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Cafe Medina (780 Richards St.)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Cafe Medina, which has an average of five stars out of 16 reviews on Skyscanner.
The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (1535 Johnston St.)
Another popular dining destination is The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant, with 4.8 stars from 21 reviews.
"If you are looking for fresh seafood, this place is a must," wrote reviewer Carlo. "I tried the seafood pot amongst other things and I highly recommend it."
Cactus Club Cafe (1790 Beach Ave.)
If you're looking for a solid place to grab a drink, plan to visit Cactus Club Cafe.
"This hip and trendy bar sits right on the beach at English Bay," wrote Travis. "They have a big outdoor patio that is very popular, especially on a sunny day."
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Vancouver, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Stanley Park
First up is Stanley Park.
With over 8 million visitors each year, Stanley Park is one of Vancouver's top destinations for locals and tourists alike. The beautiful park is home to art events, acclaimed restaurants and world famous landmarks, like the Prospect Point and the Nine O'Clock Gun.
"You can bike, swim or just walk around and explore the bounties that nature has to offer, all under a backdrop of the city," wrote visitor Stephen.
Vancouver City Centre
Then, consider checking out Vancouver City Center.
"It takes you everywhere you'd wish to see in and around beautiful Vancouver at the blink of an eye," wrote visitor Guner.