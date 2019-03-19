Travel watch: Fresno to Honolulu, and back again

Thankfully, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Fresno and Honolulu. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
Flight deals to Honolulu
Currently, the cheapest flights between Fresno and Honolulu are if you leave on April 2 and return from Hawaii on April 9. United currently has tickets for $410, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Fresno on May 1 and return from Honolulu on May 6, United can get you there and back for $447 roundtrip.
Top Honolulu hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Honolulu's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort (2259 Kalakaua Ave.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $350.
This beachfront resort is close to the International Market Place and Waikiki Beach. Other attractions include Diamond Head.
The Hale Koa Hotel (2055 Kalia Road)
There's also the 4.6-star rated The Hale Koa Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $132/night.
The Modern Honolulu (1775 Ala Moana Blvd.)
A third option is The Modern Honolulu. With a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, rooms are currently listed for $289/night. Close to the Ala Moana Center and Ala Moana Beach Park, this Honolulu hotel is situated by the ocean.
Local restaurant picks
Honolulu has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Leonard's Bakery (933 Kapahulu Ave.)
One of Honolulu's most popular restaurants is Leonard's Bakery, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 126 reviews on Skyscanner.
"I had my very first malasada from Leonard's Bakery," wrote visitor Tilly. "Malasada is a popular sugary doughnut that is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside when eaten fresh and hot. They are delicious! You must try one when you are visiting in Oahu."
Duke's Waikiki (2335 Kalakaua Ave., #116)
Another popular dining destination is Duke's Waikiki, with 4.4 stars from 105 reviews.
"Duke's is the place to go for a fantastic dinner on the slightly more upscale side," wrote reviewer Makiah. "Situated right on the beach, Duke's has great food and amazing Mai Tais. The also have live traditional local musicians, who walk and play around the restaurant."
Moke's Bread and Breakfast (27 Hoolai St.)
Also worth considering is Moke's Bread and Breakfast.
"If you like pancakes and a touch of tropical deliciousness, order the Lilikoi pancakes," wrote John. "The restaurant is great for breakfast and lunch."
The Hibachi (515 Kailua Road)
Finally, there's The Hibachi.
"The fish was definitely fresh and the portions were generous," wrote Kelly. "The service was friendly, and the outdoor seating was scenic and perfect for an after-beach outing."
Featured local attractions
Not sure what to do in Honolulu, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Hanauma Bay State Park (7455 Kalanianaole Highway)
First up is Hanauma Bay State Park, which is home to the best snorkeling in Hawaii.
"If you have time to come here to snorkel, it's one of the top-ranked spots on Oahu," wrote visitor Kat. "They have a snorkel rental shop. You can also just sun bathe or go swimming."
Lanikai Beach (Mokulua Drive, Kailua)
Lanikai Beach, which is another popular destination, is one of the most picturesque beaches on Oahu. It's home to sand so fine it almost gains a pinkish hue, a glistening stretch of turquoise water and, of course, Na Mokulua (better known as "moks"), the two islands that provide an amazing backdrop that has been featured on the Travel Channel.
"One of the most famous beaches in the world," wrote visitor Makiah. "Lanikai is absolutely perfect. The sand is soft, the waves are mild and the water is warm and clear. Parking can be a pain, but it is worth it."
